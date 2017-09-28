Burlington SBDC Regional Director achieves national certification

Janine Clover is a Certified Export Counselor

AMES, Iowa – America’s SBDC Iowa (SBDC) is pleased to announce that Janine Clover, Regional Director, Southeastern SBDC, Burlington, has achieved the rank of Certified Export Counselor.

Clover, who has been with the America’s SBDC Iowa network since 2001 and who is already a Certified Business Advisor®, recently completed the exam required by the U.S. Small Business Administration, as set forth in the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010.

In her 16 years of assisting Iowa businesses in Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties, Clover has worked with a diverse rural and suburban population, delivering professional, confidential business advice to existing businesses as well as those who are interested in starting a business.

Lisa Shimkat, State Director of America’s SBDC Iowa, says, “We are very proud of Janine’s accomplishment and commend her for this new certification. Janine’s knowledge and experience is an important asset of our statewide network, as well as the businesses in Iowa.”

America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s College of Business and Iowa State University’s Economic Development and Industry Relations Office. Iowa State University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, age, ethnicity, religion, national origin, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, sex, marital status, disability, or status as a U.S. veteran. Inquiries regarding non-discrimination policies may be directed to the Office of Equal Opportunity, 3350 Beardshear Hall, 515 Morrill Road, Ames, Iowa 50011, Tel. 515-294-7612, email eooffice@iastate.edu.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped hundreds of thousands of Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling and practical, affordable training workshops.

For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call (515) 294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org.