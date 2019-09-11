Burlington Officer-Involved Shooting



BURLINGTON, Iowa — On September 11, 2019, at approximately 12:50 AM, Burlington Police Department (BPD) and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office (DMCSO) responded to a shots fired call in the 300 blk of N Gunnison Street. Witnesses described a white S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck, with a topper as possibly being involved in the aforementioned shooting. At approximately 12:57 AM, BPD officers located the vehicle near Central and Division Streets and initiated a vehicle stop near Angular and Summer Streets. Initial reports indicate the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm towards the officers and the subsequently fled on foot. Law enforcement gave chase and multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and law enforcement. The suspect, whose name will be released once family has been notified, was mortally wounded and pronounced dead at the Great River Medical Center. The Officers and Deputy were not injured in the incident. The Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office requested an independent criminal investigation be conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Per departmental policy, the BPD officers have been put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The names of the officers and deputy will not be released prior to their interview with DCI. No further information will be released at this time.