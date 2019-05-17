Burlington Man Sentenced to Prison for Production of Child Pornography

DAVENPORT, IA – On May 16, 2019, Kristin Daniel Horn, age 40, of Burlington, Iowa, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 360 months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Horn was ordered to serve ten years on supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund.

This sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to a sentence of up to ten years for a conviction in Des Moines County, Iowa, for Sexual Abuse, Third Degree. Horn was convicted on May 19, 2014, and his sentence was discharged for that offense on July 5, 2018.

Horn pleaded guilty to the offense on January 16, 2019. Upon execution of a search warrant on Horn’s residence, officers recovered videos depicting child pornography produced by Horn. These videos were produced in February 2013.

This matter was investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Burlington Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office-Southern District of Iowa.