Burlington Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison for Meth Offense

DAVENPORT, Iowa—On September 25, 2020, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Norris Davison, age 39, of Burlington, to 188 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum. Following his

prison term, Davison will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Davison admitted to conspiring to distribute four kilograms of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area. Davison’s criminal history included convictions for a felony drug offense, and three felony convictions for unlawfully possessing weapons. This matter was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Burlington Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.