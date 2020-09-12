Burlington Man Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

On September 10, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Lloyd Davenport, age 44, of Burlington, to 262 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Following his prison term, Davenport will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. Davenport was a pound-level dealer of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area, who admitted that he possessed a firearm in relation to his drug trafficking activities. Davenport’s criminal history includes convictions for armed robbery, a prior drug trafficking offense, and animal cruelty. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.