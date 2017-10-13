Burlington Man Faces Burglary And Theft Charges

On September 3, 2017, at approximately 9:08PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began a building burglary & vehicle theft in the 1900 grid of 140th Street & residential burglary in the 1000 grid of James Avenue. Upon completion of a lengthy investigation, it was determined that Casey Leedham, 36 of Burlington, entered a barn in the 1900 grid of 140th Street, where he took a took truck. Leedham them drove to a residence in the 1000 grid of James Avenue, where he burglarized a residence. Leedham has been charged with two (2) counts of Burglary 3rd degree (class D felonies) and Theft 2nd degree (class D felony). The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.