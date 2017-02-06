Burlington House Fire Appears Suspicious

At 8:18 PM Sunday February 5, 2017 the Burlington Fire Department was called for a possible house fire on Des Moines Avenue near Casey’s General Store. Police and fire units arrived four minutes later to find heavy smoke and flames visible from the outside. The address was determined to be 2201 Des Moines Avenue.

The single family home is owned by Burlington Property Source and is vacant. There was nobody at the house at the time of the fire. The house sustained extensive damage to the second floor with smoke and water damage throughout the house. Damages are estimated $40,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents. The house is insured.

The fire is being investigated by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the fire with eight West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Superior Ambulance was on scene to assist with firefighter rehab. Firefighters remained on the scene until 2:00 AM. There were no injuries.