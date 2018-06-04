BURLINGTON ELKS LODGE AND MISSISSIPPI VALLEY VETERANS MEMORIAL PARTNER TO HOST FLAG DAY CEREMONY

Date & Time: 11 AM, Saturday, June 9, 2018

BURLINGTON, IOWA — The Burlington Elks Lodge #84, “ The oldest Lodge in Iowa”, and The Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial are pleased to announce a Flay Day ceremony scheduled for Saturday, June 9 at 11 AM.

The event will take place at the Mississippi Valley Veterans Memorial located at 405 W Division St, West Burlington. The program will include the presentation of colors, firing squad and taps by the Marine Corps League. A short history of the creation of Flag Day will be led by leaders of the Burlington Elks Lodge 84.

In 1907, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks officially designated June 14th as Flag Day, then in 1911, it was made mandatory for all Lodges to observe Flag Day and to honor our Flag. Congressional legislation designating June 14th as the national Flag Day and was signed into law by President Harry Truman, an Elk member, in 1949; the legislation also called upon the President to issue a Flag Day proclamation every year.

Please join us in the celebration to recognize and to honor the most recognizable symbol of America, the Stars and Stripes of our American Flag and pledge allegiance to our Flag of the United States of America and the freedom of our country that our Flag represents.

No seating will be provide, please be advised to bring a lawn chair.