Burglary Suspect Arrested

On July 2, 2017 at 11:21 AM Des Moines County Deputies responded to 12068 DMC 99, Apt. #1 in reference to a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the suspect had fled the area prior to their arrival. Deputies spoke with the victim and other witnesses to the incident. Through evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements it was determined that the suspect had forced entry into the residence and assaulted the occupant while armed with a firearm. It was determined that during the incident the suspect discharged his firearm and struck an uninvolved vehicle parked in front of the residence. The victim was treated at the scene by the Burlington Fire Department paramedics for his injuries. Des Moines County Deputies were assisted by Burlington Police Officers at the scene, and were able to identify Centrel Daunta Handy, DOB 11-7-1988, as a suspect.

On 7-2-17 at 11:57 AM Des Moines County Deputies and Burlington Police Officers located Centrel Handy in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lincoln St in Burlington. A search of the area and a nearby building to where Handy was located revealed parts to the handguns, ammunition, and clothing used by Handy in the commission of the crime, which he had attempted to conceal in the area.

Centrel Daunta Handy was placed under arrest for Burglary in the 1st Degree, a class B felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class D Felony. Centrel Handy was placed in the Des Moines County Correctional Center with No Bond.