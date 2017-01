Burglary Investigation Results

December 26 Mt. Pleasant Police were called to investigate a burglary at the Iris Motel. Following the investigation police arrested 51 year old Steven Schinckel and 19 year old Mario Rayos, both residents of the motel. Both are charged with burglary in the 3rd degree. Police then arrested 24 Billy Looney, also a resident of the motel. Looney is charged with two counts of forgery and theft 3rd degree.