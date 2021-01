Burglary Investigation

Monday, January 4, Mount Pleasant Police were called to 202 W. Front Street in Mount Pleasant to investigate a reported burglary. After speaking with the victim, officers arrested Jediah Edgington at his residence. Edgington is charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree. He was transported to the Henry County Jail.

(a criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)