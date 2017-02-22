Burglary Case Remains Under Investigation

On February 20, 2017, at approximately 4:30AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a burglary had just taken place at a residence in the 2700 grid of Graham Avenue. After an investigation, it was found that four television sets, an Xbox 360 along with a controller, a d.v.d. player, and money were stolen from the residence. Multiple suspects have been interviewed. At this time, the case is still under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.