Burglary & Assault Arrest

On May 12th, 2020, at approximately 3:14PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Burglary and Assault, in progress, in the 100 block of West Market Street in Rome.

An investigation determined that Lacey Woodsmall, 38, of Mt Pleasant, was committing a residential burglary and was discovered by residents in the area. When confronted by the residents, Woodsmall assaulted one of them and fled on foot.

Woodsmall was located a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Woodsmall was transported to the Henry County Jail where she was charged with Burglary Causing Injury, a Class C Felony; Stalking in Violation of a Protective Order, a Class D Felony; Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony; and Theft 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony. Woodsmall’s bond was listed at $25,000.