Burglary Arrest, Investigation Continues

Mount Pleasant Police have made an arrest in an ongoing burglary investigation. Wednesday police arrested Daigen Ross of Mount Pleasant on two counts of burglary. Police believe there are other suspects. If anyone has information regarding these burglaries or if you are the victim of a burglary please contact police. The Department has also recovered some stolen items that they have not been able to find out who the items belong to.

Police say this investigation is partially a result of concerned citizens assisting by calling in suspicious activity and police encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity they observe to their local law enforcement agency.