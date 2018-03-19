BULK GARBAGE DAYS

RURAL RESIDENTS ONLY

Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS

At 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant Central Site

On the Following Dates and Times

March 30, 2018 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

March 31, 2018 8:00 a.m. to Noon

April 27, 2018 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

April 28, 2018 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Items that will be accepted on these dates only are

Mattresses Furniture

Rolled Up Carpet and Pads

Other Bulky Household Items

As well as all things normally accepted at the Central Site

Electronics, Appliances, Vehicle Tires, Oil, Recyclables

ABSOLUTELY NO CONSTRUCTION WASTE