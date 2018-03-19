BULK GARBAGE DAYSWritten by Theresa Rose on March 19, 2018
RURAL RESIDENTS ONLY
Schedule of BULK GARBAGE DAYS
At 900 W Washington St, Mt Pleasant Central Site
On the Following Dates and Times
March 30, 2018 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
March 31, 2018 8:00 a.m. to Noon
April 27, 2018 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
April 28, 2018 8:00 a.m. to Noon
Items that will be accepted on these dates only are
Mattresses Furniture
Rolled Up Carpet and Pads
Other Bulky Household Items
As well as all things normally accepted at the Central Site
Electronics, Appliances, Vehicle Tires, Oil, Recyclables
ABSOLUTELY NO CONSTRUCTION WASTE