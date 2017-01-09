Building the Pack Update from W-MU School

On behalf of the W-MU school district, we want to wish everyone a Happy New Year! A lot has happened during the first half of this school year, and we’re excited to be back for a great 2nd semester. We hope the coldest weather of the year will soon be behind us, and we can be thinking spring in a few short weeks.

One of the most talked about school-related topic is the upcoming bond referendum for facility updates. The special election for the referendum will take place on Feb. 7th from 12:00-8:00 pm at the Winfield City Hall. A citizen committee has been formed to help ensure that everyone is well-informed of the proposed building improvements. This effort includes contacting friends and neighbors seeking to answer questions and asking for votes in support of the bond issue on Feb. 7th.

For more information, we encourage contacting the school. We’ll be happy to give tours and share information that includes pictures and diagrams of what the facilities will look like if the bond issue is passed. The total project includes upgrading HVAC, plumbing/electrical systems, new front entrance, expanded cafeteria/commons area, moving PK and Kindergarten classrooms into main building, expansion of Industrial Arts/Ag learning space, and replacement gymnasium. The total cost for this work is approximately $9.5 million, and would be financed by SAVE (state sales tax dollars) of about $2.3 million, and voter approved general obligation bonds. The general obligation bond amount would require a $4.05/$1000 levy to property taxes on assessed property values. This levy would be in effect for 20 years.

If there are any groups that would like to hear a more detailed presentation, please contact the school. We’ll be glad to come share and answer questions about the project. The number at the school to call is (319) 257-7700.