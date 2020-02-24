Brush Fire Report Ends Up Being a Fatal Crash

Early Sunday morning the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, received a report of a brush fire. Deputies and First Responders were dispatched to the 2400 block of Peach Orchard Road in Montrose. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle that had been in a crash in a nearby wooded area.There was one confirmed fatality at the scene. So far the identity of the individual has not been released.The cause of the accident has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.