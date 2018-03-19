Broken Tail Light Leads to Charges and Arrest

On March 14, 2018, at approximately 10:16PM, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a black, 2004, Pontiac Grand Am in the Hardees parking lot in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, for having a non-functioning taillamp. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jacob Fett of Hillsboro, Iowa. The Mount Pleasant Canine Officer and his canine were requested to assist in this investigation. The canine alerted on Jacob’s vehicle indicating there was possibly narcotics in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, it was found that Jacob was in possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, and offensive weapons.

Jacob was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail. Jacob was charged with Carrying Weapons (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor), Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana (Serious Misdemeanor), and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (Serious Misdemeanor). Jacob also was given a written warning for improper rear lamps.

Assisting in this traffic stop and investigation was the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol. This case is still under investigation.