Bridge Out South of Hillsboro

Henry County Road Department has been closing roads in the county that are flooded, especially in the Oakland Mills area. Crews are putting up signs and barricades and asking the public to not travel where there is water over the road. Engineer Jake Hotchkiss says there isn’t much more they can do until daylight when the damage can be accessed. In the meantime, as of 10 pm Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies were still on Ash Avenue South of Hillsboro where it appears a bridge has washed out. Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee said he was waiting for details. As with most of these situations not much can be done until daylight comes and the rain stops.