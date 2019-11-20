Bridge Near Salem Closing Temporarily Saturday

Bridge repairs to the northbound U.S. 218 bridge over South Fish Creek (mile marker 34.44) near Salem in Henry County requires closing the bridge for approximately two weeks beginning Saturday, November 23, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.

Dynamic Message Signs will be in place along state highway routes to alert motorists of the pending bridge closure.

Through traffic will be directed onto a 56-mile marked detour route (see map) using Iowa 2 (east and west for approx. 8.4 miles), U.S. 61 (south and north approx. 22.4 miles), and U.S. 34 (east and west approx. 25.4 miles). Local traffic will have access to U.S. 218 except for the northbound lanes crossing the bridge over South Fish Creek (mile marker 34.44) during the temporary bridge closure.