Brent Mills

Brent Mills, 53, of rural Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home.

Brent was born August 1, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, son of Donald and Violet (Stafford) Mills. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1985. He made his home in the Mt. Pleasant community and went on to work several jobs, eventually deciding on a career in trucking. Brent enjoyed the outdoors, working in the garage, camping and traveling. He also loved NASCAR racing.

Brent is survived by his son Blake Mills, of Mt. Pleasant; his partner Rachel Remmers of Mt. Pleasant; mother Violet Mills, of Mt. Pleasant; 5 sisters, Deb (Joe) Hudson of Salem, Teresa Barnet, Krista Mills, Sherry Mills, Carol (Tony) Gilpin all of Mt. Pleasant; 2 brothers Kevin (Dan) Mills of Urbandale, and Steve (Darla Clubb) Mills of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Mills and his grandparents.

Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Chapel, the family will not be present. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. A memorial fund has been established for Brent’s son Blake Mills. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.