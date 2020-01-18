Brenda J. Staats

Brenda J. Staats, age 70, of Arbor Court in Mount Pleasant, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Henry County Health Center. Private family burial will be in the Wapello Cemetery at a later date. A memorial has been established for Hope Haven in Brenda’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Columbus Junction, formerly The Stacy-Lewis Funeral Home is caring for Brenda’s arrangements and her family.

Brenda Jean Staats was born September 20, 1949 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Burdette and Patricia (McKillip) Staats. Brenda had resided at home, then at the Louisa County Home, later known as Odessa Residential Care Facility, Hope Haven’s Morning Sun Site Home, and Arbor Court.

Brenda enjoyed celebrating the holidays, and Christmas especially was looked forward to with great anticipation each year. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all, and getting phone calls from them. She loved babies and rocking them to sleep, making crafts with beads, coloring pages to give as gifts, and things that she could do with her hands. She also participated in group activities at Hope Haven in Burlington where she made many friends.

Brenda “Sissy” will be dearly missed by her siblings, Cheryl (Dennis) Swanson of Danville, Indiana and Tracy (Dawn) Staats of Benton, Arkansas; her eight nephews and one niece, as well as many caregivers throughout the years that were like family to her.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Burdette & Pat Staats of Columbus City, three brothers, Burdette Jr. “Sonny”, Brent, and George Staats, and one sister, Carolyn Piker.

The family wishes to extend their many thanks and much appreciation to special caregiver, Shirley Rothell, for staying with Brenda during her hospital stay and the special care provided for her, to all the coordinators involved with her care over the past few years, and to the nurses and staff at Arbor Court most recently.