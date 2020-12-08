Brenda D. Hand

Brenda D. Hand, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at her residence.

A funeral procession will leave the Kimzey Funeral Home at 12:30 PM on Saturday, December 12 and will travel to the Salem East Cemetery, Salem, IA, for a graveside service for Mrs. Hand at 1 PM. Friends may call from 12PM-8 PM on Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Kimzey Funeral Home. There will be no family present. Visitation will again continue Friday from 12-8PM at the funeral home where there will be a family member present during all of the hours of visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Hand, the former Brenda Diane Lamb, was born May 26, 1963 in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Richard Wayne and Karen Ann (Sanderson) Lamb. She attended school in Mt. Pleasant. On June 12, 1987 in Baxter County, Arkansas, Brenda was united in marriage to Ricky Joe Hand. Mr. Hand died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Brenda began her working career at the former Mental Health Institute in Mt. Pleasant. She then became a Correctional Officer for the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility, from which she retired. During her time at both facilities, Brenda was a member of the AFSCME union. In her spare time, Brenda was a very gifted seamstress. She also enjoyed crafts of all types. She was noted for the fried chicken feed she and her family hosted every Fourth of July.

Those thankful for sharing in Brenda’s life include her children – Heloni (Larry) Cook of Crawfordsville, Cassi (Eric Gaul) Hand of Little York, PA, Ricky Hand of Mt. Pleasant and Gina (Jason) Schwartz of Mt. Pleasant; 2 sisters – Patty DuFour and Vikki Pearson, both of New London and Jerry (Renee) Lamb of New London and 9 grandchildren – Joseph, Jaklyn, William, Autumn, Buster, Rachael “Bumba”, Warwick, Emmy and Hather.

Her parents, husband, a daughter in infancy – Brandy Hand, and a brother, James Lamb, precede Brenda in death.