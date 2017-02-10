Bradley Hayes

Bradley Alexander Hayes, age 34, of Tiffin and formerly of Wapello, died Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2017. The son of Dianne Ibbotson Hayes and Douglas Hayes, he was born on December 3, 1982 in Burlington.

Brad graduated from Wapello High School in 2001. He attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids receiving his AA Degree and Industrial Heating and Maintenance Degree. He had worked with Shafer Construction in Wapello and with the Iron Workers Union.

He enjoyed golfing, boating, softball, and any other outdoor activities with his friends.

His family includes his mother, Dianne Hayes of Iowa City; his father Douglas Hayes of Arkansas; two sisters, Elizabeth Hayes of Iowa City and Katie Hayes Rechenberger & Cheston of Morning Sun; his niece, Camille Hayes of Iowa City; his cocker spaniel and best bud, Charlie; his maternal grandmother, Carolyn Frahm of Mt. Pleasant; his maternal grandfather, Robert & Darlene Burgdorf of O’Fallon, Illinois; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will meet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 13, 2017, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello. A funeral ceremony will follow the visitation that will be officiated by Pastor Dan Doolin. Cremation will follow.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the Sand Bar in Wapello, beginning at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will benefit the Muscatine Humane Society.