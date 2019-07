Bradley H. Dyall (final arrangements)

Bradley H. Dyall, 59, of Orlando, FL and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Orlando.

Services will be 1:00 PM Sat., July 6 at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5-7 PM. A complete obituary will follow.