Boys Tennis: Broeker, Hoyle On To State Tennis Tournament!

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Fairfield, IA — Two Mount Pleasant athletes are heading to the 2019 State Tennis Tournament.

This afternoon juniors Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle punched their tickets to to the State Tennis tournament by picking up a doubles semifinal victory in Fairfield.

The duo will battle Fort Madison in the finals later this afternoon (Friday), but per Athletic Director Scott Lamm, their spot at the State Tennis tournament was clinched with the semifinal victory.

Congrats to both young men on a great showing today!