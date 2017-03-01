BOYS STATE TOURNEY PAIRINGS

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will play Cedar Rapids Xavier at 3:45 pm 3/7/17…Xavier beat MP by ten in 1st game of season. Winner advances to play the winner of the 2 pm game that day, Waverly Shell Rock vs Atlantic. Semi final at 6:35 pm 3/9/17.

The New London Tigers plat St. Mary’s Remson from way up in Plymouth County, they 24-0, game is Monday 3/6/17 at 2 pm. Winner plays the winner of Grandview Christian of Des Moines vs West Hancock Britt. Semi final at 12:15 pm on 3/9/17