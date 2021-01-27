Boys’ Basketball: With Porter, Benjamin No Telling How Far New London Can Soar

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta, thehawkeye.com)

KILJ — Blaise Porter and Kade Benjamin combined for 42 points last night in New London’s (11-4) crucial, 68-56 over then conference leader West Burlington (11-4).

That’s become commonplace for two of the unquestioned elite players in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

And it’s vaulted them to the top spot in the South Division with just five conference games remaining.

Porter and Benjamin, both sophomores who have seemingly taken their game to another level, have New London looking primed to make another run deep into the postseason — and really it’s expected at this point.

Porter, the all-everything point guard, picks his spots.

Sure, he can probably be more aggressive at times — but one thing is for certain: the moment, the spotlight and the game is never too big for him.

Last night, he had 15 points against the Falcons, but it was his creative play-making, difficult shot-making and wizard like ball-handling that made him stand out as the best player on the floor even with Benjamin, his classmate, pouring in a game-high 27 points.

And when Porter decides to gas it up on the offensive end, as he’s done in conference play, New London is as good as anyone — maybe in the state.

Porter has averaged 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and nearly three steals per game in Super Conference play.

He’s also shot 45% from three.

That’s, well, really good.

His sidekick Benjamin has been equally as good, if not more efficient.

The 6-foot-6 forward is nearly automatic around the rim, as evidenced by his sky-high 69% field goal percentage.

He’s averaging 18 points and eight rebounds per game.

He’s swatting nearly three shots per game.

The Tiger tandem makes up one of just two other programs in 1A with two players averaging 18 points per game or more this season.

Before the season, the goal for New London head coach Bryant Porter was having this team compete for the conference — they’re doing just that.

Now, with the postseason just six games away, New London has seen their stars take their team to the next level and therefore the calculus and expectations change.

Lookout Southeast Iowa, New London might have reservations for Des Moines.