Boys’ Basketball: Trent, Panthers Ready for Upset Push in Semis

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger / southeastiowaunion.com)

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will try to pull off another road upset tonight when they travel to take on Mount Vernon (16-5) in a Class 3A, Substate 5 semifinal at 7:00 p.m.

The Panthers, who held a 17-point halftime lead, held on to beat Keokuk Monday night to advance to tonight’s semifinal.

Mount Vernon cruised by Fort Madison 77-62.

Keaton Kutcher, a South Dakota recruit, leads the Mustangs with 22.5 points per game.

He hits 41% of his three-point shots.

Jayden Meeker is second on Mustangs with 15.5 points per game.

Nobody else is in double figures.

Mount Pleasant will need another strong performance from Dewon Trent this evening to pull off the road win.

Trent leads Mount Pleasant with 15.6 points per game while hauling in 7.4 rebounds per game.

Brevin Wilson scores 10.5 points and snags five boards per night.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School.

You can listen on FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action beginning at 6:45 p.m. for the KILJ Tournament Trail Pregame Show.