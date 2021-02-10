Boys’ Basketball: They’re Super! New London Clinches South Division Title

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesty: Facebook / NL Tiger Nation)

New London —- Devin Swanson and Kade Benjamin each poured in 23 points as New London rolled to another Super Conference win last night, besting Holy Trinity 71-53.

The win meant the Tigers are now officially Super Conference South Division Champions as they upped their season ledger to 15-4 overall and 14-2 in conference play.

Blaise Porter chipped in with 16 for the Tigers, who have won five straight games and 10 of their last 11.

Holy Trinity was lead by Vasin Thurman and Chandler Rung, who both had 14.

The Crusaders fell to an even 10-10 and 8-8 in Super Conference bouts.

Next up for New London is a matchup with No. 8 (2A) Pekin as a part of the Super Conference Boys’ Shootout Games.

They’ll get their postseason push underway next Monday, when they host Lisbon in a Class 1A Substate 4 First Round matchup.

You can listen to that game on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.