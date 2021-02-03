Boys’ Basketball: Porter Erupts for 36 as New London Stays Hot

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta / thehawkeye.com)

(New London) — New London sophomore Blaise Porter poured in a season high 36 points as the Tiger boys’ basketball (13-4, 12-2) team picked up a big Super Conference win, 78-61 over Central Lee last night.

Porter hit 17-of-24 shots, including drilling two 3-pointers as New London won their 13th game of the season.

The Tigers jumped out to a 24-12 lead after one quarter and rode that wave to the 17 point win.

Joining Porter in double figures was classmate Kade Benjamin, who finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while blocking three shots.

The two combined to shot 67.5% from the field and accounted for over three-quarters of the teams scoring output.

The win kept New London atop the Super Conference-South Standings, one game better than that of West Burlington (12-4, 11-3).

New London has won three straight and seven of their last eight.

They’ll look to stay hot when they square off with Burlington Notre Dame on Thursday, on the road.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

View the full box score here.