Boys’ Basketball: Porter, Benjamin; W-MU Freshman Headline SEISC All-Conference Teams

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Photo Courtesy: (JOHN LOVRETTA/THE HAWK EYE)

KILJ — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has released their robust All-Conference teams.

Here’s a look at local athletes honored on the first team and the other awards given out by conference coaches this year:

1st Team South Division

Blaise Porter, New London

Kade Benjamin, New London

Ty Carr, Danville

Dylan Stuecker, Central Lee

Josh Smith, Notre Dame

Vasin Thurman, Holy Trinity

Marvion Jackson, West Burlington

Darian Johnson, West Burlington

1st Team North Division

Maddox Griffin, Wapello

Caden Thomas, Wapello

Cam Buffington, W-MU

Cole Lipper, Mediapolis

Abram Edwards, W-MU

New London sophomore Blaise Porter was named the South Division Player of the Year.

Porter helped guide the Tigers to the substate finals, averaging 22.4 points, five assists and four rebounds per game.

The North Division Player of the Year was split between Pekin senior Brady Millikin and Maddox Griffin of Wapello.

Wapello head coach Ken Spielbauer was named Coach of the Year.

Spielbauer orchestrated an 18-3 season for the Indians and were ousted in the district final in a narrow, double overtime loss to Easton Valley — the team that beat New London in substate.

