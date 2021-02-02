Boys’ Basketball: Panther Boys’ Ready for Nonconference Affair with Regina

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team (10-7) is looking to stay hot when they travel north to hook up with the Regals of Iowa City Regina in a nonconference matchup that you can hear on KILJ-FM this evening.

The Regals, 6-6, are finally getting healthy, welcoming back 6’4′ senior and potential Division I football recruit, Ashton Cook.

Cook is averaging 21.9 points and 6.0 board per game while shooting 49% from the field.

Ashton is the son of former Iowa Hawkeye legend and two-time NFL Pro Bowler Marv Cook who led the Regals football program to seven straight state championships from 2010 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant has won four of their last five despite navigating multiple injuries to key members of the rotation, most recently limiting Mediapolis to just 22 points in a 37-22 win on Saturday.

The Panthers are led by junior forward Dewon Trent who has been outstanding in his inaugural full-time role on the varsity level.

Trent is averaging 16.2 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting a sky-high 53% from the field.

Brevin Wilson comes in averaging just south of 11 points per game and will need to play a nice offensive game against the Regals tonight for the Panthers to pull out the victory.

He had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in last year’s 64-48 win over Regina — a game that was played at Mount Pleasant High School.

This will be only the third time since 2009 that the Panthers and Regals have hooked up.

Mount Pleasant has won the first two.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m. and you can listen along on FM 105.5 with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 7:15 p.m.

To stream online, you can listen here.