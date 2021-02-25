Boys’ Basketball: New London-Easton Valley Moved to Matinee Start

Boys’ Basketball: New London-Easton Valley Moved to Matinee StartWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 25, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The New London-Easton Valley boys’ substate final game has been moved to a 4:30 p.m. tip according to New London Director of Athletics Ben Fry.
The game will still be played at Maquoketa High School.
New London, 19-4, knocked off Springville 71-68 in overtime to earn the trip to the final, while Easton Valley (22-0) defeated Wapello in double overtime 50-48.
You can listen to Saturday’s game on FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.
Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have coverage beginning at 4:15 p.m.