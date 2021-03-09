Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant’s Named to All-Substate Team

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Andy Krutsinger / southeastiowaunion.com)

Mount Pleasant — Mount Pleasant junior forward Dewon Trent has been recognized for his terrific postseason play by being named o the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Substate 5 team.

Trent averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game in two playoff matchups, nearly leading an epic come from behind win over Mount Vernon in the substate semifinals.

The terrific junior was also honored by the Southeast Conference as a unanimous 1st Team All-SEC choice.

Mount Pleasant closed their season with a record of 13-11 under first year head coach Eric Rawson.