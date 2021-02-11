Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant to Hook Up with Keokuk in 3A First Round

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The pairings for Class 3A — which include Mount Pleasant — are now out, announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association last night.

Mount Pleasant will open their postseason push on Monday, February 22nd on the road at Keokuk High School, with tip set for 7:00 p.m.

Keokuk swept the season series with Mount Pleasant this year.

The top of the bracket sees Davenport Assumption as the top seed, they’ll host Fairfield.

Marion will entertain Cedar Rapids Xavier, while Mount Vernon will lock horns with Fort Madison.

Either Mount Pleasant or Keokuk will get the winner of the Mount Vernon-Fort Madison on February 25th at Mount Vernon High School.

You can view the entire bracket here.