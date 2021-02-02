Boys’ Basketball: Little Movement in Latest AP Top 10

Boys’ Basketball: Little Movement in Latest AP Top 10Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 2, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — This weeks’ installment of the Associated Press Top 10 poll has been released and there is not a a lot of movement among Iowa’s boys’ basketball programs.
Here’s a look at the full poll:
Class 1A
1. North Linn (9) (16-0)
2. Lake Mills (15-0)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (15-0)
4, Easton Valley (16-0)
5. Le Mars Gehlen (16-1)
6. Grand View Christian (13-1)
7. Springville (16-1)
8. Montezuma (15-2)
9. Remsen St. Mary’s (13-2)
10. Wapsie Valley (11-3)
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull (9) (16-0)
2. AHSTW (16-1)
3. Western Christian (14-3)
4. O-A/BC-IG (15-1)
5. West Branch (12-0)
6. Des Moines Christian (13-2)
7. Dike-New Hartford (13-2)
8. Pekin (16-1)
9. Aplington-Parkersburg (13-2)
10. Denver (13-3)
Class 3A
1. Ballard (6) (13-1)
2. Pella (1) (13-1)
3. Monticello (2) (14-0)
4. Solon (14-1)
5. Carroll (12-2)
6. Western Dubuque (11-2)
7. Dallas Center-Grimes (11-2)
8. Glenwood (13-2)
9. Davenport Assumption (10-4)
10. Clear Lake (14-1)
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls (6) (10-0)
2. Waukee (3) (8-1)
3. Johnston (6-1)
4. Ankeny Centennial (10-1)
5. Dubuque Hempstead (9-2)
6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (12-3)
7. West Des Moines Valley (8-3)
8. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)
TIE.Southeast Polk (9-2)
10. Ames. (9-3.)