Boulton, McGuire, Wilburn, Mowrer headline state candidates at Henry County Democrats’ annual Harvest Rally

Governor hopefuls Nate Boulton, Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn, Secretary of State candidate Jim Mowrer and elected officials Congressman Dave Loebsack and State Sen. Rich Taylor will headline the Henry County Democrats’ 8th Annual Harvest Rally, slated 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23 at Old Threshers Museum B in Mt. Pleasant.

“The chance to hear fresh ideas for putting people first in county, state and national government,” is one reason to come to the event, said county Democrat chair Emery Styron. A full picnic dinner including a hamburger, hot dog or vegetarian option, plus baked beans, chips is another, he added.

Also on the speaker list: Jason Moats, Mount Union, a newly-announced Democratic candidate for House District 84, representing Henry and parts of Lee, Jefferson and Washington counties.

Tickets are available at the door, from local Democrats, or by calling 319-217-0743. Prices are $15 for adults, $5 for children 4-14 and free for ages 3 and under. For more information, visit HenryCountyDemocrats.org