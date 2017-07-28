Charges Dropped Against Mt. Pleasant Man in Connection with Statue Theft

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department has moved to dismiss the charges of theft against Phillip Grandinetti in connection with the discovery of the statue taken from Lacey-Keosauqua Park.



A press release from Grandinetti’s lawyer said the statement by the Van Buren County Sheriff that he refused to cooperate with law enforcement was “false and damaging to his reputation.” The release said Grandinetti is “deeply disappointed that his effort to assist in identifying the perpetrators and securing evidence for law enforcement was used to instigate a malicious and unfounded criminal charge.”

The release also said he appreciates the prompt action of the Van Buren County Attorney to investigate the allegations and take appropriate steps to remove this “unfortunate stain upon his character.” Grandinetti’s lawyer, Steven Ort said in the release that “these false allegations have caused numerous vicious and hateful comments to be directed to him and his business and none of this is or was warranted by the facts.”

Law enforcement officials received a tip that the statue was at a recycling facility in Peoria, Illinois. Van Buren County officials contacted law enforcement officials in Peoria, hoping the statue could be saved. However, the statue worth over $20,000 was cut up before arriving it Peoria. It was then shipped to Behr Iron and Metal Works in Davenport where it was recovered. The statue was dedicated in 2010 in honor of the Civil Conservation Corp workers who built Lacey Keosauqua State Park during the Depression.



The bronze “Lazy Days” statue taken from the Donnellson Railroad Park was also recovered but it was in pieces. The Donnellson Police Chief is not releasing any further information. Both cases remain under investigation.