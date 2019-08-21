Bonnie Zachmeyer Hawkins

Bonnie Zachmeyer Hawkins, 75, of Lowell, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.

The memorial service for Mrs. Hawkins will be 11:00 am, Saturday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Visitation will begin at noon Friday with the family greeting friends from 6 – 8 pm. Cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.