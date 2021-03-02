Bonnie Madeline Vicars

Bonnie Madeline Vicars, 87, of Hillsboro, IA, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Park Place Elder Living in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Salem Congregational Church in Salem. Visitation with no family present will be Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. Please remember to social distance and masks are required. Interment will immediately following the service at the Salem East Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the Salem Recreation Association or City of Salem for park playground equipment. Please in lieu of fresh flowers the family wishes for remembrances to be given as house plants or perennials to be shared with the family.

Born May 28, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Bonnie Madeline was the daughter of Wayne and Ruth (Barton) Haushahn. She was a 1951 graduate of Salem High School. On April 4, 1953, she was united in marriage to Jake “Junior” Vicars at her parent’s home in Salem.

Bonnie was a homemaker and worked for many years as a machine operator at Metromail in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the Salem Congregational Church and the Salem Legion Auxiliary. Bonnie enjoyed sewing and embroidering. Most of all she cherished her time with family. She loved to attend all of her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting and musical events.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Jake “Junior” Vicars of Hillsboro, IA; a son, Clint Vicars of Hillsboro, IA; one daughter, Colleen (Don) Kramer of Salem, IA; four grandchildren, Keith Kramer, Megan Kramer, Jacob (April Forsyth) Kramer and Lucas (Justice) Kramer; five great-grandchildren, Rhion, Finn, Cruz, Katherine, Madeline and a sixth great grandchild due in May 2021. Also surviving is a brother, Ben Haushahn of Farmington, IA; a sister, Betty Heartsill of Salem, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bonnie in death were her parents; and a brother, Bart Haushahn.