Bonnie Jean Taeger Riley

Bonnie Jean Taeger Riley, 88, of New London, died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at her home. The funeral service for Mrs. Bonnie Riley will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 3rd at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Burge Cemetery, rural New London. Visitation will be at the chapel Monday beginning at 4:00 with the family present from 5 – 7 PM. Memorials have been established for New London Fire and Rescue; Dover Museum and New London United Methodist Church.