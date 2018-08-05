BODY OF FEMALE FOUND NEAR WEST POINT

Earlier today authorities with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to rural Lee County in reference to a dead body that had been discovered 5 miles Southwest of West Point.

Deputies responded and confirmed what had been reported. It is the body of white female in her early to mid-20’s.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), as well as the DCI’s Crime Scene Team. Investigators are keenly aware of the Mollie Tibbetts investigation and have no reason to believe that the decedent is that of Mollie Tibbetts.

There will be no other comments or statements released at this time in reference to the Lee County death investigation or the Mollie Tibbetts investigation.