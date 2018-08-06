Body Identified, Suspect Charged

On August 5, 2018, at approximately 10:42 AM, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted reference a deceased female found on a gravel road located on 235th Avenue, south of West Point, Iowa, in Lee County. She has been identified as Sadie Alvarado (age 20) of Muscatine, Iowa. Later in the evening, the Lee County Attorney’s office was briefed on the facts and circumstances of the investigation and filed charges on Damian Hmann(age 28) of Morning Sun, Iowa. HAMANN has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in a Death under Iowa Criminal Code 321.261(4); a Class D Felony. Hamann turned himself into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2018.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Tuesday August 7, 2018, at the University of Iowa’s Decedent Care Unit.

The case is still under investigation.

This is a joint investigation by the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office and the Lee County Medical Examiner’s Office.