Body Found, Man Arrested in Tibbetts Case

Body Found, Man Arrested in Tibbetts CaseWritten by Theresa Rose on August 21, 2018
Christian Rivera, 24, rural Poweshiek County has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. The 20-year-old was last seen July 17 in Brooklyn, Iowa. During a 4 p.m. press conference authorities announced a body found in rural Poweshiek County is believed to be Mollie Tibbetts. The Iowa DCI says the body was found Tuesday morning. Authorities say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body. A surveillance video was instrumental in the case. It showed Rivera chasing Tibbetts while she was out running.