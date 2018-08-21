Body Found, Man Arrested in Tibbetts Case

Christian Rivera, 24, rural Poweshiek County has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. The 20-year-old was last seen July 17 in Brooklyn, Iowa. During a 4 p.m. press conference authorities announced a body found in rural Poweshiek County is believed to be Mollie Tibbetts. The Iowa DCI says the body was found Tuesday morning. Authorities say Rivera led them to Tibbetts’ body. A surveillance video was instrumental in the case. It showed Rivera chasing Tibbetts while she was out running.