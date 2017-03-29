Body Found Believed to be Missing Fisherman

Body Found Believed to be Missing FishermanWritten by Theresa Rose on March 29, 2017
Wednesday the Keokuk Police and Lee County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Lock and Dam 19 on the Mississippi River to investigate a report that a body was floating near the lock. The body was recovered and taken to the Keokuk Area Hospital. An autopsy will performed at the University of Iowa at a later date. Identification found on the body is that of Ron Wagner who is believed to have drowned January 3rd. A positive ID will be made using dental records.