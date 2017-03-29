Body Found Believed to be Missing Fisherman

Wednesday the Keokuk Police and Lee County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Lock and Dam 19 on the Mississippi River to investigate a report that a body was floating near the lock. The body was recovered and taken to the Keokuk Area Hospital. An autopsy will performed at the University of Iowa at a later date. Identification found on the body is that of Ron Wagner who is believed to have drowned January 3rd. A positive ID will be made using dental records.