Bobby Stull

Bobby StullWritten by Theresa Rose on November 2, 2017
Bobby Joe “Bob” Stull, 87, of Lincoln (formerly Mt. Pleasant, Iowa), died October 28, 2017, in Lincoln at The Tabitha Journey House. Bob was born on May 24, 1930, in Ollie, Iowa, to Blanche (Brock) and Guy Stull. His family moved to Mt. Pleasant where Bob met his beloved, Joyce Elaine Rich. Happily married for 53 years, they lovingly raised one daughter, Jill.
Throughout his life Bob, held a variety of jobs, including crop duster pilot, lineman and electrician, eventually owning his own small business, Stull Electric. He enjoyed his business and worked well into his 70’s when he finally retired to his hobbies of golf, woodcarving, gardening and helping Joyce around the house. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, Allison and Anna, traveling to visit them in Lincoln, going on vacations with Jill, her husband, Pat, and the girls, and assisting Pat with projects.
Bob also enjoyed attending the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant where he was a member for many years. It was there that he became a Christian and subsequently devoted much of his time. He was a Sunday school teacher, a youth group leader, a deacon and worked on many committees and projects. It brought him great joy. He was known as a man who exemplified the fruit of the Holy Spirit; love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
In addition to his civilian life of great sacrifice, he was a proud member of the United States Armed Forces. Immediately upon his graduation from high school at age 17, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was deployed to Korea where he served as an artillery forward observer in the Army branch. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal for Korea and the Good Conduct Medal. He was discharged in 1953. After a three-year break in service, Bob re-enlisted and went on to have a long and distinguished career in the military, serving in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve. He achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel and earned the Meritorious Service Medal. He officially retired from the US Army in 1990 after 40 years of service.
During his military career, he served in multiple roles, but his proudest achievements were his training and assignments as fixed-wing pilot, helicopter pilot and flight instructor. A superior officer once noted that not only was he an excellent pilot, but that “He is well-liked and respected by superiors and subordinates alike. His moral character is sound. His loyalty is unquestionable. He has the ability to put all those around him at ease.” This was evident in all aspects of his life.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Jill (Patrick) Hurlbut; granddaughters, Allison and Anna Hurlbut, all of Lincoln; brother, Ted (Phyllis) Stull of Canyon Texas; brothers-in-law, Keith Thomas, Canon City, Colorado; Edward (Marcia) Rich of Lockridge, Iowa; Will Rich of Clayton, Georgia; James (Jan) Rich of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Lyle Zear of Washington, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Swanson of Arlington, Texas; Doris Ann Hall of Safety Harbor, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; and sisters, Sheri Thomas and Gayle Zickefoose.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 4, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., Lincoln. Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 7, in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church, 100 E. Webster St., Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, or the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.