Bobby R. Browning Sr.

Bobby R. Browning Sr., 76, of Hillsboro and formerly of Millport, Alabama passed away at his home on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Bobby was born on August 26, 1943, and raised in Millport, Alabama, the son of John William and Wilda Parlee Browning. He worked for the city of Shrining Texas for the water department and worked construction. He lived life to the fullest and his family was very important to him. He enjoyed fishing, flea markets, gardening, cooking and his lemon ice box pies.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Littles, Kay Patterson, Lynn Browning, Lisa Richardson, Rene Vasser all of Columbus, Mississippi, Bobby Browning Jr. of Olds, Iowa, Casey “John” Browning and Luke Browning both of Montrose, Iowa and Angie Browning of Hillsboro, Iowa, his grandchildren, Robert Dale Browning, Ashley Whitten, Brandy Andrews, Amanda Drish, Jeffrey Barksdale, Valerie Braddock, Andrew Vasser, Dawson Vassr, Austin Browning, Madison Johnson, Lee Elinburg, Lindsey Elinburg, Luciana Browning, Logan Browning, Maliek Browning, Kalarissa Browning and Caroline Browning, and 13 great grandchildren, his sisters, Shirley Moore of Millport Alabama, and Barbara Sansing of Cullman, Alabama.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Rebecca Browning, brothers and sisters, Frances Avery, Charles Browning, Billie Vails, Owen Browning, Opal Renfroe, Harold Browning and Roger Browning.

A Celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.