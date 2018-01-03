Bob Statler

Robert R. “Bob” Statler, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at Park Place Elder Living.

Visitation, with family present, will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., that afternoon, at the Memorial Chapel, with Joan Rodgers officiating. Cremation will be accorded following the funeral. Burial will be at a later date in Lockridge Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Mt. Pleasant Police Department for the upkeep of their automated defibrillators or to the family for purchase of a bench to be placed on the Iowa State Fair grounds. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 8, 1933, at home, in rural Lockridge, IA, Robert Roy was the son of Roy S. and Hattie May Lynn Statler. He attended Four Corners Rural School through 8th grade and was a 1952 graduate of Lockridge High School. He served in the Iowa National Guard. On January 7, 1956, Bob married Marlene Louise Mallams at the Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Following high school, Bob attended the police academy in Iowa City, IA, and then Iowa Highway Patrol training at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, IA. He used his training for two years as a policeman in Fairfield, IA, and for ten years as a highway patrolman in Osceola, IA and Mt. Pleasant. Bob was then employed for twenty-five years at R.E.C. from which he retired.

Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church and Mt. Pleasant Lion’s Club. He was active in several Masonic bodies including Lodge #77 A.F. & A.M. in Osceola, Scottish Rite KAABA Shrine Temple of Davenport, and Bethlehem Chapter #38 Order of Eastern Star in Mt. Pleasant.

In his spare time, Bob liked to fish, hunt mushrooms, and camp, especially at the state fair. He took pride in having a well-manicured lawn and enjoyed the yard work involved.

Along with his loving wife, Marlene, of 61 years, Bob is survived by two daughters, Christi (Terry) Sammons and Lori (Shannon) Schwerin all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a sister, Mary Rich of Wayland, IA; four grandchildren, Dustin (Annie) Schwerin, Megan Cooper, Codi Sammons, and Tara (Seth) Huizenga; and six great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Norton and Faith Keller.