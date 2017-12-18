Bob Mendenhall

Robert “Bob” Mendenhall, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Sunday, December 17, 2017, at his home.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 22, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Trey Hegar officiating. A time of celebration of Bob’s life will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Private family burial will be at Salem East Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born December 18, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Robert was the son of Everett John and Geneva Florence Breazeale Mendenhall. He was valedictorian of the Salem High School Class of 1956. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College. On August 24, 1957, Bob married Avis Marie Shaffner at the Salem Congregational Church. She preceded him in death on August 08, 2011.

Serving in the National Guard, Bob was stationed at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. He worked at various professions beginning as a photographer for the Mt. Pleasant News, owned and operated the Iris City Cleaners, general manager of the Sears Store in Mt. Pleasant, and a salesman for Midwest Publishing. For 27 years, Bob was the general manager of Staats from which he retired.

A life time resident of Henry County, Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he enjoyed Wednesday bible studies. Bob was a former member of the Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge #8, A.F. and A.M., and the Blue Ribbon Foundation at the Iowa State Fair. Bob loved to hear and tell stories. He authored the book “Memories are Made of This”; his personal memories of growing up in Salem. Bob was Sargent of Arms for the Mt. Pleasant Safety Committee at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club.

Surviving Bob are two sons, Michael (Michelle) Mendenhall of Sleepy Hollow, IL and Steven (Lori) Mendenhall of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Karina Mendenhall, Reed and Riley Mendenhall; one sister-in-law, Helen Mendenhall of Mt. Pleasant; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Mendenhall.